Paul George Sends Victor Wembanyama Message to San Antonio Spurs

Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) defends San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) defends San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center.
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment original, LA Clippers star Paul George revealed how the San Antonio Spurs can fully unlock young phenom Victor Wembanyama.

“The way he finished the year is scary for the league,” George said of Wembanyama. "You just look at the game against Denver, the matchup against Philly, he had some really good games to close this year out where it was, like damn, this is what Wemby is."

George added, "The problem is he doesn't have the personnel. Not that the guys around him aren't good enough, it's just the personnel is not ready for all that he brings and his talents."

Presenting his solution to fix this, George suggested the Spurs acquire a savvy point guard that can mentor Wembanyama and get him the ball in his spots.

"Say, you had a [Chris Paul] or a [Rajon Rondo], those guys that just know basketball and know that he's 7'5"... somebody that can sit down and explain the game to him like this. If they front you, just spin, that ball is going to be there. He doesn't have that type of personnel around him to do that."

The Spurs are expected to pursue some big roster upgrades this summer, as Wembanyama looks ready to win now.

