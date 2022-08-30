Paul George Shares High Praise For Toronto Raptors

While LA Clippers star Paul George was unable to participate in Drew League action this summer, he did attend a recent Rico Hines run with other NBA players. Several Toronto Raptors players were in attendance, and before they finished their workout, George gave a message of encouragement to the Raptors.

"Shoutout Toronto, man. Y'all came and y'all represented," George said. "It's crazy, I saw y'all on YouTube the first week, came and played the second week, now it's Week 3... and y'all still here. I'd be disappointed, coaches, if y'all ain't come out hot to start the season."

Despite being in different conferences, the Clippers and Raptors always have good battles. The teams are constructed similarly, with versatile wings who can play both sides of the ball. Having worked out alongside Pascal Siakam and other Raptors players, Paul George is optimistic about the way Toronto can begin the year.

Both the Clippers and Raptors have high hopes for this upcoming season, and while they do not see each other much during the regular season, some familiarity was built this summer between the two sides. These offseason workouts are always a great way for players to compete against NBA-level talent in a controlled environment. Fans have seen stars from across the league join together this summer, and the latest edition was Paul George alongside some Toronto Raptors players.

Related Articles

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players