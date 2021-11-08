Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Paul George Shares Thoughts on Combination With Terance Mann and Luke Kennard
    LA Clippers star Paul George credits Terance Mann and Luke Kennard for dominant trio
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    It's early in the season, but the LA Clippers have discovered a dominant trio. The combination of Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Terance Mann has a +25.4 NTRG in their 105 minutes together this season, which is the best mark in the NBA amongst all trios that have logged at least 100 minutes together.

    When asked postgame about why this group has been so successful, George said, "We got great chemistry… I’ll credit those two guys. They came in tonight and gave us a great boost, but I feel like they do that on a nightly basis… Luke makes big shots and T-Mann kinda does everything for us." In Sunday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, the duo of Mann and Kennard combined for 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists on 11/20 from the field and 8/15 from deep. Kennard was a +25, and Mann was a +24.

    Coach Ty Lue decided to close with the trio of Mann, Kennard, and George, and said postgame that "Luke and T-Mann's energy is infectious. I think when you have a guy like Luke on the floor that's moving around, playing without the basketball, it gives PG and Reggie and those guys another outlet. If guys don't stay home, he is a great shooter." Specifically on Terance Mann, Lue said, "T-Mann being able to rebound the basketball, push it in transition, and then when he's attacking, now guys are open on the perimeter like Reggie and PG."

    The Clippers are currently on a four-game winning streak, and the trio of Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Terance Mann is a big reason why.

