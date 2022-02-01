Skip to main content
Photo: Paul George Spotted at Rams vs 49ers

Photo: Paul George Spotted at Rams vs 49ers

Paul George went to another Rams playoff game.

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Paul George went to another Rams playoff game.

Paul George hasn't been seen too recently in the NBA world, but it appears he made another appearance at another Rams playoff game. This time around, he was far more hidden than he was at the Rams vs Bucs game.

Photo taken by Luca Kassab

Photo taken by Luca Kassab

George wasn't seen on the jumbotron or any type of news outlet and kept knowledge of his presence to a bare minimum. The Clippers are currently in the middle of the longest road trip they've had as a franchise since 2005. Somehow, the Clippers managed to go 4-4 on a brutal eight-game road trip without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Both the NBA world and the Clippers are waiting on Paul George. His availability will change the landscape of the entire season. If Paul George returns from his elbow injury and doesn't need surgery, the chances of Kawhi Leonard returning this season become significantly higher, as does the chance of the LA Clippers actually competing for a championship. Conversely, if George doesn't return, then the Clippers are more than likely heading to the play-in tournament this season. Not only that, but the chances of them becoming buyers or sellers at the deadline could be something that changes as well.

Read More

Paul George hasn't played an NBA since December 22. While there's still no sign of his return, it's always good to see an injured player make a public appearance.

Photo by Luka Kassab

Photo by Luka Kassab

LA Clippers Open Up About Team Chemistry

Luke Kennard Wants to Participate in Three-Point Contest

Jimmy Butler Makes History in Win Against Clippers

1357652305.0
News

Photo: Paul George Spotted at Rams vs 49ers

4 minutes ago
fcab2760a7184a989b583c44f80f98b2
News

Steph Curry Says Kevin Porter Jr.'s Trash Talk Was 'Entertainment'

55 minutes ago
1367931261.0
News

Game Recap: Indiana Pacers Defeat LA Clippers 122-116

3 hours ago
domantas-sabonis
News

Updated Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Out vs. LA Clippers

9 hours ago
USATSI_15462506_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Open Up About Team Chemistry

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17587379
News

Kyrie Irving Says Steph Curry Revolutionized Basketball

Jan 30, 2022
90
News

Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Charlotte Hornets 115-90

Jan 30, 2022
PacersHornetsBasketball
News

Injury Report: Gordon Hayward Out, Kelly Oubre Questionable vs. LA Clippers

Jan 29, 2022