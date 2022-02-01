Photo: Paul George Spotted at Rams vs 49ers

Paul George hasn't been seen too recently in the NBA world, but it appears he made another appearance at another Rams playoff game. This time around, he was far more hidden than he was at the Rams vs Bucs game.

Photo taken by Luca Kassab

George wasn't seen on the jumbotron or any type of news outlet and kept knowledge of his presence to a bare minimum. The Clippers are currently in the middle of the longest road trip they've had as a franchise since 2005. Somehow, the Clippers managed to go 4-4 on a brutal eight-game road trip without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Both the NBA world and the Clippers are waiting on Paul George. His availability will change the landscape of the entire season. If Paul George returns from his elbow injury and doesn't need surgery, the chances of Kawhi Leonard returning this season become significantly higher, as does the chance of the LA Clippers actually competing for a championship. Conversely, if George doesn't return, then the Clippers are more than likely heading to the play-in tournament this season. Not only that, but the chances of them becoming buyers or sellers at the deadline could be something that changes as well.

Paul George hasn't played an NBA since December 22. While there's still no sign of his return, it's always good to see an injured player make a public appearance.

Photo by Luka Kassab

