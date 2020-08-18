SI.com
Paul George wants to relieve Kawhi Leonard of pressure and 'uplift' him

Farbod Esnaashari

In their very first playoff game together, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came through for each other.

Both players were the leading scorers for the Clippers, and made every necessary clutch basket to win the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here was their stat line:

Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 11/21 FGs (52%)
Paul George: 27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 10/22 FGs (45%)

When the two partnered together, this type of performance is surely what the two envisioned of having. George wants to make sure it's a mutual level of picking each other up.

"It was great," George said. "I think we both picked each other up. We both helped each other. Kawhi, there's a reason he's been who he is in this league. He's an unbelievable leader. He picked us up on occasions."

Paul George has been the main leader of a team before, back when he was on the Indiana Pacers. He's seen firsthand the pressure of what that responsibility entails; both the blame game and the heroism of winning.

"I've been the guy," George said. "I've been the guy on teams I've been on, been co-being the guy on teams I've been on. I know how it is. I know how it is."

For George, the biggest goal on his mind is to make life easier for Kawhi Leonard. George knows he was brought to the Clippers with the idea of alleviating pressure for Leonard, to help shoulder the load of being a leader.

Kawhi and George's first playoff game together was a success. The duo has fifteen more wins left to truly consider themselves a successful tandem.

