Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Paul George has been on an absolute tear this past week. After promising to be better after a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, that's exactly what George has done.

It looks like his hard work has been rewarded, as George was just named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the week during the week of October 31 - Nov 6.

George averaged 33 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while leading the Clippers to a 3-1 record. On the opposite side, Kevin Durant won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Coincidentally, both players are dealing with pretty similar situations, ones where they're both being used at a much higher rate after their superstar partners could no longer play. Paul George lost Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant has been playing without both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Both Paul George and Kevin Durant had to raise their game to a much higher level to secure some wins, and each won the reward respectively.

It'll be hard to tell if Paul George can keep up this momentum though because the Clippers will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets this week. The team has only gotten more injured through that time span, losing both Luke Kennard and potentially Reggie Jackson. At some point, Paul George will get tired.

