Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Paul George has absolutely carried the Clippers throughout this early season, and he's finally received the recognition for it.

George has officially received the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week award. He led the Clippers to a 4-0 record while averaging 26.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. These include games being played from November 1 through November 7. This is only the 10th time in Paul George's career in which he's received the Player of the Week award, and the second time with the LA Clippers.

Some would argue that George should receive more recognition for how he's carried the Clippers during Kawhi Leonard's absence, but unfortunately, these awards are also determined by wins. While George was previously performing well with the Clippers at the beginning of the season, the team wasn't winning - now they are.

The Clippers have released a press statement on the award, stating that George is "now one of seven active players with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds, and 2,500 assists. This week, George was the only player in the NBA to average at least 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists."

If the Clippers are going to have any hope entering the playoffs, they'll need this Paul George for the remainder of the season. So far, he's delivered that without a single complaint.

