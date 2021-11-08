Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
    Publish date:

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

    Paul George has carried the Clippers to an undefeated week.
    Author:

    Paul George has carried the Clippers to an undefeated week.

    Paul George has absolutely carried the Clippers throughout this early season, and he's finally received the recognition for it.

    George has officially received the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week award. He led the Clippers to a 4-0 record while averaging 26.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. These include games being played from November 1 through November 7. This is only the 10th time in Paul George's career in which he's received the Player of the Week award, and the second time with the LA Clippers.

    Some would argue that George should receive more recognition for how he's carried the Clippers during Kawhi Leonard's absence, but unfortunately, these awards are also determined by wins. While George was previously performing well with the Clippers at the beginning of the season, the team wasn't winning - now they are.

    Read More

    The Clippers have released a press statement on the award, stating that George is "now one of seven active players with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds, and 2,500 assists. This week, George was the only player in the NBA to average at least 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists."

    If the Clippers are going to have any hope entering the playoffs, they'll need this Paul George for the remainder of the season. So far, he's delivered that without a single complaint. 

    Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Paul George Doesn't Care About Eric Bledsoe's Bad Shooting

    USATSI_17119067_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

    30 seconds ago
    5fecdb0c66b8c.image
    News

    Paul George Shares Thoughts on Combination With Terance Mann and Luke Kennard

    3 hours ago
    1236430322.0
    News

    LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

    17 hours ago
    42ad26a9d6864490914566a2066adcd2-e1636325188621
    News

    Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin Share High Praise For Toronto Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16938161_168390270_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George

    Nov 7, 2021
    20210321-lameloball-paulgeorge-rtr
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 7, 2021
    Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Report: Serge Ibaka Available For Clippers vs. Hornets Matchup

    Nov 7, 2021
    LDN-L-CLIPPERS-0224-KB33-2
    News

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Nov 6, 2021