Paul George's Former Teammate Wants him to Return to Indiana Pacers
One of the biggest stories of this NBA offseason will be Paul George's free agency. There still has not been any clear or concrete evidence on whether George will return to the Clippers, or join the Philadelphia 76ers next season. However, one of his former teammates wants George to return to a different team.
On an episode of the 520 Podcast, George's former teammate and NBA champion Jeff Teague revealed that he wants Paul George to return to the Indiana Pacers.
“The player y'all need is Paul George. Y'all need Paul George or Jimmy Butler," Teague said. "Y'all need PG. Now that he’s comfortable, kind of playing second fiddle and he’s just cool in his role. That’d be a cool vibe."
Teague believes that George would be the perfect complement to Tyrese Haliburton. Especially, now that George is willing to play a second and third fiddle at this point in his career.
“Let Tyrese Haliburton still be him, but he’s going to get so many open shots with Tyrese and how fast they play, how open they play," Teague said. "He shoots a bunch of 3’s anyway, it’s a good fit for him actually. But, I’m sure he doesn’t want to leave L.A."
Despite Teague wanting George to join the Pacers, he still believes that his former teammate wants to stay in LA. The general consensus everyone has about Paul George is that he wants the max contract, but doesn't want to leave LA. It's a rock and a hard place.
