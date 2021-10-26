Paul Pierce Suggests Ben Simmons May Have Deserved Getting Kicked Out of Practice by Doc Rivers

While there have not been many significant developments in the Ben Simmons situation since Doc Rivers kicked him out of practice, Paul Pierce recently shared his thoughts on the situation. Pierce, who played for Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers said that getting kicked out of practice by Doc is rare.

On a recent podcast episode, Pierce said that "If Doc kicks you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen that. I think I saw Doc kick a player out maybe once? Doc ain’t going to kick you out for nothing. You really have to be an asshоle for Doc to kick you out because Doc’s one of the coolest coaches."

Despite some of the criticism surrounding his in-game adjustments, Rivers has always been known as a "player's coach" that often creates positive team environments. With the exception of a few seasons, this has been the perception of Doc, and Pierce seems to affirm that idea.

After throwing Simmons out of practice, Rivers stated that he felt Ben was being a distraction that day. Things have seemingly progressed since then, with Simmons reportedly meeting with team officials to discuss a potential return; however, according to Pierce, that day at practice must have been really bad.

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 2-1 start, and will take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden. There is no official timetable for when Ben Simmons will return, but the expectation seems to be that it will happen at some point.

