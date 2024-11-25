Philadelphia 76ers Coach Makes Honest Statement After Blowout Loss
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers have just finished their season series, with the Clippers blowing out the 76ers with a final score of 125-99. This concludes the season series between these two teams with the end result being a Clippers 2-0 sweep.
Things haven't panned out the way many people believed they would for the 76ers so far this season. After signing former Clippers star Paul George to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract, and extending Tyrese Maxey to a five-year $204 million contract, the 76ers have now lost their 13th game of the season, sitting at 3-13.
After tonight's loss, 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse opened up to the media about how to keep things steady while the team is in the position that it is.
"We gotta continue to evaluate," Nurse said. "Are the shots as good as they feel? If they’re not, we gotta figure out how to make them a little bit better. Is the rhythm where it needs to be? We gotta continue to fight. I told you the last two games I was pretty happy with the defense. Only thing I was really worried about was some transition opportunities, because when we got our defense set up, we were executing schemes, we were creating 20 turnovers a night. Just staying with all that stuff."
The 76ers have been without Paul George and Joel Embiid for many of their games; however, in the four games Embiid played, Philadelphia lost all four. In the eight games George has played in, the team has gone just 1-7. It's clear things aren't going how the 76ers planned but they still have time to figure it out.
