Rajon Rondo "Not Going to Play as Much" on Lakers

Rajon Rondo didn't receive much playing time with the LA Clippers during the playoffs, and it seems like that may be the case with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke on the "Lakeshow" podcast where he discussed Rondo's future with the team.

"I don’t know who’s going to pick up the slack Dudz brought to the table for you guys," Vogel said. "But internally, we’ve got some guys... I think Rondo coming back can be a real positive voice from a guy who’s not going to play as much, but can really impact our team with his leadership."

Rondo was already trending towards the player-coach position towards the end of his tenure with the Clippers. He wasn't getting zero player time, but it was hard to justify playing him over either Patrick Beverley or Reggie Jackson. Likewise, it's hard to justify playing him over Russell Westbrook or Kendrick Nunn for the Lakers. Obviously, if someone gets hurt, fans could very easily expect to see Rajon Rondo in the lineup. Part of what makes him special has always been his emotional intelligence and his intangibles - that's something both Frank Vogel and Ty Lue knew.

If there was any current player in the NBA one could expect to be a coach in the future, the surefire bet would be Rajon Rondo.

