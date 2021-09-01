September 1, 2021
Rajon Rondo says Lakers were "Always the Spot" for Him

Rajon Rondo says Lakers were "Always the Spot" for Him

Rajon Rondo tells the media that the Los Angeles Lakers were always the spot for him
Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press

Rajon Rondo tells the media that the Los Angeles Lakers were always the spot for him

Rajon Rondo's first media availability session since rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers produced a significant amount of conversation amongst fans and analysts. Along with a supposed shot at the Clippers and Ty Lue, Rondo also told the media that the Lakers were always the spot for him.

After agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, Rondo seemingly had no interest in joining any other team besides the Lakers. When responding to a question about his upcoming role with the Lakers, Rondo answered by saying he realizes the team is deep at point guard, meaning he will not play as much as he would like to; however, he went on to say that there were no other teams he considered besides the Lakers.

Rondo experienced a significant amount of success with the Lakers in the bubble, but that production has yet to be replicated since. In 13 playoff games with the Clippers before being benched, Rondo shot just 34% from the field, including just 33% on layups.

When Rajon Rondo was on the floor in the playoffs, the Clippers posted a 111.6 ORTG, 117.9 DRTG, -6.4 NTRG, and a -27 plus/minus. When Rondo was off the floor in the playoffs, these numbers improved drastically. With Rondo on the bench, the Clippers posted a 120.7 ORTG, 112.3 DRTG, +8.4 NTRG, and a +104 plus/minus.

It is understandable why Rondo would want to return to the last place he experienced success, but it is yet to be seen if that can be replicated outside of a bubble environment at this stage in his career.

