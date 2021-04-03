Rajon Rondo Will Make His LA Clippers Debut vs. Lakers
The LA Clippers announced on Saturday that newly acquired point guard Rajon Rondo will make his Clippers debut on Easter Sunday, April 4, matching up against the Los Angeles Lakers at 12:30 p.m.
Despite being traded to the Clippers back on Trade Deadline Day, March 25, Rondo has yet to suit up for LA due to right adductor soreness, which has kept him out for his first four possible appearances.
It is oddly fitting that Rondo will make his Clippers’ debut against his former team, with whom he won his second championship last season. Despite struggling at times during the regular season (as he did this season with the Hawks as well), Rondo was an instrumental part of the Lakers’ title run. Clippers’ executive Lawrence Frank called him the Lakers’ “third-best player” in the postseason, and cited this as one of the reasons the Clippers chose to trade Lou Williams and two second-round picks to acquire him.
During media availability on Saturday, Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke about what he’ll be expecting from Rondo in his debut.
Patrick Beverley will continue to miss time with right knee soreness. Look for Rondo and Reggie Jackson to share the workload at point guard.
