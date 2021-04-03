NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Rajon Rondo Will Make His LA Clippers Debut vs. Lakers

Rajon Rondo Will Make His LA Clippers Debut vs. Lakers

The former Laker will face off against his old team on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:
The former Laker will face off against his old team on Sunday.

The LA Clippers announced on Saturday that newly acquired point guard Rajon Rondo will make his Clippers debut on Easter Sunday, April 4, matching up against the Los Angeles Lakers at 12:30 p.m.

Despite being traded to the Clippers back on Trade Deadline Day, March 25, Rondo has yet to suit up for LA due to right adductor soreness, which has kept him out for his first four possible appearances.

It is oddly fitting that Rondo will make his Clippers’ debut against his former team, with whom he won his second championship last season. Despite struggling at times during the regular season (as he did this season with the Hawks as well), Rondo was an instrumental part of the Lakers’ title run. Clippers’ executive Lawrence Frank called him the Lakers’ “third-best player” in the postseason, and cited this as one of the reasons the Clippers chose to trade Lou Williams and two second-round picks to acquire him.

During media availability on Saturday, Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke about what he’ll be expecting from Rondo in his debut.

Patrick Beverley will continue to miss time with right knee soreness. Look for Rondo and Reggie Jackson to share the workload at point guard. 

Related Stories

Rajon Rondo Speaks For First Time Since Being Traded To Clippers

Rondo Reacts To Mann Having His Rookie Card: 'I Realized How Old I am'

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade from LA Clippers

USATSI_15822293_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo Will Make His LA Clippers Debut vs. Lakers

USATSI_15054739
News

Rondo Reacts To Mann Having His Rookie Card: 'I Realized How Old I am'

USATSI_15822294_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo Speaks For First Time Since Being Traded To Clippers

USATSI_14123534_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Lakers and Clippers Will Have Limited Fans Starting April 15

USATSI_15833729
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to Rival Denver Nuggets

USATSI_15833731
News

Paul George Reveals Bone Edema Injury Has Returned

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info