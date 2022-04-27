Skip to main content
Rate the Trade: Bradley Beal for Norman Powell

Could the LA Clippers and Washington Wizards swing a deal?

Trade rumors surrounding Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have circulated for several seasons now, despite Beal's repeated declaration that he would like to stay in Washington. While the 3x All-Star has an expressed desire to stay put, the team may be forced to explore other avenues while they remain mediocre at best. In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, a Bradley Beal to the LA Clippers trade was proposed.

This hypothetical trade lands Beal in Los Angeles, with Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Jason Preston, a first-round pick, and three second round picks heading to the Wizards. While Bradley Beal alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be an undeniably dominant trio, parting ways with that type of haul in exchange for a player coming off of a down year is unrealistic.

After consecutive seasons averaging over 30 PPG, Beal averaged just 23.2 PPG last season on 45% from the field and 30% from deep. His scoring and efficiency was down across the board, and he also dealt with injuries, playing just 40 games. While he very well may return to form, the presented trade of Powell, Mann, Kennard, Preston, and four picks is far too steep of a price for Bradley Beal.

While the Clippers will almost certainly be active in trying to improve their roster this offseason, do not expect a Bradley Beal trade centered around Norman Powell to take place.

