Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers

The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been playing better basketball lately, but still far from where they want to be, the team may be forced to make some moves at this year's deadline to truly contend for another championship. Steph Curry has been at the peak of his powers once again, but that has not been enough for a Warriors team that struggles with depth.

With the looming contract uncertainty of Draymond Green, one Western Conference executive reportedly told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that the LA Clippers could be a team to watch for.

"The [LA] Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work," a Western Conference executive told Deveney. "They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really."

Because the Clippers have already been great defensively, and it is their offense that has struggled, a move for Draymond Green makes little sense. While they could be active at the deadline, it will likely not be for the Golden State Warriors forward.

