Rate the Trade: Fred VanVleet Traded From Raptors to Clippers

There's no other way around it, the LA Clippers need to make a move. The team has lost 9 out of its last 11 games and has somehow fallen to a losing record. The two things the team needs most is a floor general, and also a backup center.

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks has a potential trade that he believes will answer that problem. His suggested trade involves trading Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors to the LA Clippers. Here is the trade:

Clippers receive: Fred Vanvleet and Juancho Hernangomez

Raptors receive: Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey, and a 2028 top-5 protected 1st.

While the LA Clippers need a floor general, this is an absolutely lopsided trade for the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers shouldn't trade Terance Mann away for anything unless it involves receiving a third star. LA would be trading all of its wing depth for an undersized guard when they're already struggling to rebound the ball because they run too many guard lineups.

Simply put, Fred VanVleet is struggling way too much this season for the Clippers to gamble that hard on him. Yes, he is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, but he's doing it on shooting splits of 38/33/89. For as bad as Reggie Jackson and John Wall have performed this season, VanVleet isn't really performing much better, nor is he the floor general point guard that the LA Clippers need.

