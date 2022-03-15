Rate The Trade: John Wall to Clippers, Norman Powell to Rockets

The LA Clippers pulled off an absolute heist at this year's trade deadline, bringing in Norman Powell and Robert Covington in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, and Justise Winslow. Setting themselves up for a dominant trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, the Clippers are undeniably one of the most dominant teams in the league when fully healthy. An obvious observation to some, others believe it's necessary to undo that progress by dealing for John Wall.

While the idea of John Wall on the Clippers isn't inherently bad, this recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey is. Using the "older-school table-setter" angle, Bailey proposes a trade that would send John Wall to the Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson. Needless to say, any trade that takes on nearly $50M in salary in exchange for three better players, is not worth entertaining.

Ironically enough, rather than analyzing the numerous reasons why the Clippers would hang up the phone if Houston made this call, the original article suggested that the Rockets may be hesitant to take on the long-term contracts of both Morris and Powell. While potentially true in theory, Marcus Morris is an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. Under contract for just one year longer than Wall, and at $30M less in annual value, taking on Marcus Morris' contract seems like a small price to pay when receiving a player of Norman Powell's caliber in exchange for John Wall's presumably untradeable contract.

So no, the LA Clippers will not be sending Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson out this summer in exchange for John Wall.

