Skip to main content
Rate The Trade: John Wall to Clippers, Norman Powell to Rockets

Rate The Trade: John Wall to Clippers, Norman Powell to Rockets

This hypothetical trade sends John Wall to the LA Clippers

NBAE via Getty Images

This hypothetical trade sends John Wall to the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers pulled off an absolute heist at this year's trade deadline, bringing in Norman Powell and Robert Covington in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, and Justise Winslow. Setting themselves up for a dominant trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, the Clippers are undeniably one of the most dominant teams in the league when fully healthy. An obvious observation to some, others believe it's necessary to undo that progress by dealing for John Wall.

While the idea of John Wall on the Clippers isn't inherently bad, this recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey is. Using the "older-school table-setter" angle, Bailey proposes a trade that would send John Wall to the Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson. Needless to say, any trade that takes on nearly $50M in salary in exchange for three better players, is not worth entertaining.

Ironically enough, rather than analyzing the numerous reasons why the Clippers would hang up the phone if Houston made this call, the original article suggested that the Rockets may be hesitant to take on the long-term contracts of both Morris and Powell. While potentially true in theory, Marcus Morris is an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. Under contract for just one year longer than Wall, and at $30M less in annual value, taking on Marcus Morris' contract seems like a small price to pay when receiving a player of Norman Powell's caliber in exchange for John Wall's presumably untradeable contract.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So no, the LA Clippers will not be sending Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson out this summer in exchange for John Wall.

Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Return, But Door Not Closed

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers

USATSI_13782337_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Reveals How Playing With Kawhi Leonard Helped his Career

By Farbod Esnaashari6 minutes ago
1384054778
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Seth Curry Out for Nets

By Joey Linn34 minutes ago
USATSI_17821535_168390270_lowres
News

Robert Covington Returning to Clippers on Monday

By Farbod Esnaashari19 hours ago
kevin-durant-skip-bayless-tweet
News

Kevin Durant Releases Statement on NYC Mayor, Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17879171_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors vs Wizards Updated Injury Report

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 14, 2022
USATSI_10672044
News

Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17644418_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Says He Might Return This Season

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 13, 2022
1314881410
News

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022