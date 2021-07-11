Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.

While current Houston Rockets' guard John Wall has yet to voice interest in leaving H-Town, both he and the Rockets seem to be on very different trajectories. With the 5x All-Star turning 31 this September, it seems likely that his talents would fit best on a team looking to win now, rather than the rebuilding Rockets.

In 40 games with Houston last season, Wall averaged 20.6 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 3.2 RPG. While his 2021 per game numbers mirrored his career averages, his efficiency took quite the hit. Amongst all players last season who attempted at least 700 field goals, John Wall's 40.4% clip from the field was 3rd worst in the entire NBA.

In a recent article from N.B. Lindberg of Fansided's Space City Scoop, it was suggested that the LA Clippers could pursue a deal for John Wall this summer. Because Wall is still owed $132M over the next three seasons, including his $47.3M player option in 2023, the Clippers would need to send out quite the haul in order to make a John Wall trade work.

The deal that was suggested by Lindberg, was Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Luke Kennard for John Wall and Houston's 2023 first round pick via the Bucks. In a world where salary caps did not exist, the Clippers would likely only be willing to part with Rondo in this hypothetical trade.

Because salary caps do indeed exist, and the Clippers are already on a tight budget needing to re-sign Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum, gutting multiple key rotation players for John Wall and his $132M would make no sense.

With the free agent landscape already containing multiple point guards, including Reggie Jackson, who at this pointing their careers are both better players and better values than John Wall, the Clippers will likely go in a very different direction than the one being presented.