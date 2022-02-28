Reggie Jackson Calls Ty Lue 'The Best Coach in The League'

Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, Paul George for over half the season, and getting Norman Powell for just three games following his acquisition, the LA Clippers once again have a winning record. The lineups and rotations are constantly changing, with players being asked to take on a multitude of roles; however, the one constant has been Ty Lue. According to his starting point guard Reggie Jackson, Lue is the best in the business.

Following Sunday night's win over the Houston Rockets, Reggie Jackson said that Ty Lue is the best coach in the NBA. It would be hard to argue that claim, considering the Clippers have maintained a playoff spot all year long despite their top talent being sidelined nightly. Lue's ability to place his players in positions to succeed is unmatched, as guys frequently play their best basketball under his leadership.

All season long, the team has echoed this idea that coach Lue just lets them play. Lue himself has confirmed this, consistently stating that he is not the type of coach to yell and scream at his guys. He will correct when necessary, but understanding the job his team has done this season, he knows they are out there doing all they can to win games.

This philosophy has served the Clippers well this season, and when combined with elite strategizing, Ty Lue has found the perfect winning formula for a team that is depleted of their top-end talent. Should any of it come back this season, the Clippers are in a position to be a major problem in the Western Conference.

