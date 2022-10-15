Reggie Jackson Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Starting Battle With John Wall

Ty Lue and the LA Clippers are still undecided on who will start at point guard, or at least that's the current message. Whether Lue had a decision or not, he and the team understandably keep these decisions internal until it's time to reveal them. As for the starting point guard battle, the only real confirmation is that it is between Reggie Jackson and John Wall.

Lue has consistently reiterated that the decision will come down to fit over anything else, as the team will decide which veteran point guard works best with which unit. Once this decision is made, both Jackson and Wall have pledged to buy into whatever role they're given, with winning being their only focus.

Jackson was asked straight up before Saturday's practice if he cares about starting, and simply said, "I just care about winning, man."

That was the extent of Jackson's answer, who made sure to emphasize that winning is the only thing on his mind. Wall has given similar answers, even before he got acclimated with his new team. Consistently reiterating the importance of winning, Wall has located what is important to him at this point in his career.

The absence of egos is something that many players on this Clippers team have talked extensively about. With Jackson having started for the last two seasons, it would have been easy for him to expect to stay in that role. Only concerned with winning, he is open to playing whatever role the team has for him.

