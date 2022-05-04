Skip to main content
Reggie Jackson Has Never Met Bobby Shmurda But Wants To

Surprisingly, the two have never met before.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

No player in the NBA has been compared to a celebrity more than Reggie Jackson and Bobby Shmurda. It's been an ongoing saga dating back years, even when Jackson was on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Surprisingly, the two have never met before.

I spoke to Reggie Jackson about the comparisons between him and Shmurda and he laughed about how Shmurda "always steals his flow." At one point during the season, Reggie Jackson did a very famous gallop before hitting a game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers. It immediately became one of the most talked-about moments on Twitter because of how hilarious it was.

Fast forward a month later, Bobby Shmurda does the same gallop while playing basketball. Jackson had some friends send him the video, to which he didn't realize it was Bobby at first and thought it was just someone copying his gallop.

Even though it seems like these two would have some level of inside jokes with each other, neither has ever met the other. Jackson said he'd love to meet Bobby Shmurda if ever given the opportunity. In all likelihood, it would be an incredibly viral moment that would live on in NBA memes forever. Jackson has seen every single one of the memes comparing him to Bobby Shmurda, and I'm sure he'll go out of his way to make this the best one yet.

