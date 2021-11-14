Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Reggie Jackson: Patrick Beverley Will 'Forever be a Clipper'
    Publish date:

    Reggie Jackson: Patrick Beverley Will 'Forever be a Clipper'

    LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson shared a long message about what Patrick Beverley means to him and the Clippers
    Author:

    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson shared a long message about what Patrick Beverley means to him and the Clippers

    Patrick Beverley faced the LA Clippers as an opponent on Saturday night for the first time since being traded by the franchise this offseason. Pat Bev got love from the fans, broadcasters, and his former teammates; however, nobody showed more love than Reggie Jackson.

    During his on-court postgame interview following the Clippers' win over Minnesota, Reggie stopped to make sure the crowd acknowledged Beverley one more time before he left the building. He said several times in that interview that he wanted to make sure Pat was acknowledged and appreciated.

    Reggie elaborated on those feelings during his postgame press conference in a several-minute answer about what Patrick Beverley meant specifically to him and the Clippers organization. When asked about what Beverley means to the Clippers, Reggie said "He’s everything. It’s tough not having him. It was tough when the trade happened. He was our heartbeat… going from Lob City to that new group, he was the guy that held them down."

    Read More

    Reggie also said that while Beverley is no longer with the team, his spirit lives on. Pointing to the team's resilience, Reggie added that the culture Beverley instilled in Los Angeles is still very prevalent even with him gone. "He will forever be a Clipper," Jackson said.

    Reggie also shared what Beverley meant to him personally, stating that Pat Bev is a big reason why he is still in the league right now. Reggie said he thanks Beverley each time he sees him for having such a big impact on his career. While the two are no longer teammates, there is undoubtedly still a ton of love between them.

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    25nba-clippers2-videoSixteenByNineJumbo1600
    News

    Reggie Jackson: Patrick Beverley Will 'Forever be a Clipper'

    1 minute ago
    GettyImages-1345218909-1
    News

    Patrick Beverley Reacts to Tribute Video From Clippers

    1 hour ago
    maxresdefault
    News

    LA Clippers Win in Blowout Fashion, Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 129-102

    1 hour ago
    usa_today_17088967.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    16 hours ago
    211111_10kGiveaway-3
    News

    LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

    Nov 13, 2021
    063_1236333800
    News

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    Nov 12, 2021
    george-vs-heat
    News

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_16292254_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Calls Nicolas Batum 'So Valuable'

    Nov 12, 2021