Reggie Jackson Provides Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

There's still no official date on a Kawhi Leonard return, but it's starting to feel more and more that it's coming near. Reggie Jackson has been working out with Kawhi, and he likes what he sees.

In an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly from Clutchpoints, Reggie Jackson revealed what he's seen from Kawhi in these workouts.

“Yeah, I got to see Kawhi [work out]," Jackson said to Azarly. "In terms of things that he was doing at the end of the season, working out once again, lifting, joking around, just being around him, being in a little camp with him in San Diego, so just got together. Whenever I can see him shoot a free throw, it’s a good sign for me, so I’m just happy to see the guy’s feeling good, looks like."

The biggest thing that Reggie Jackson enjoys is just being around his teammates. The camaraderie on this Clippers team has been so fantastic, and it's easy to tell on the court. For those who may not know, nearly half of the team recently traveled to Italy for Paul George's wedding as well.

“Just always when you get around the group, the camaraderie we got is amazing," Jackson said. "I just enjoy being around our guys.”

Law Murray of The Athletic recently reported that he expected Kawhi Leonard to play in some preseason games for the Clippers. If that's true, we're roughly two months away from a potential Kawhi Leonard return after missing him for over a year.

