Reggie Jackson Reveals Thoughts about John Wall Joining Clippers

When John Wall joined the LA Clippers, an immediate question was raised - who is going to be the starting point guard for the team? Despite the upcoming point guard battle, Reggie Jackson remains incredibly excited about Wall's addition.

In an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, Reggie Jackson revealed his thoughts about John Wall joining LA.

“Everybody knows what John’s capable of,” Jackson said. “Shoot, if we can just get 85 percent of what John is, we’re getting quite a steal.”

The biggest question mark about John Wall is that he's barely played any basketball in the last two seasons. A combination of injuries, and being on a tanking Houston Rockets team has derailed his career currently. The Clippers have successfully resurrected the careers of players like Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum, and they hope to do the same with John Wall.

“Actually been out here, got to see [John Wall] the last couple days, hopefully he can bounce back and be fully healthy,” Jackson said. “We know injuries derailed his excellence and everything he’s done, so for the last few years, it’s been tough for him in that aspect."

Despite the last two years being incredibly rough, John Wall isn't letting any negativity get in his way. He's excited to join the Clippers, and they're excited to have him.

“It’s just exciting to see him, getting to chat with him. You can see his energy’s picked up. I think he’s happy to be on a roster again, getting to go out there and do what he does and what he loves to do so it’s been good just to be around.”

