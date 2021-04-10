Reggie Jackson Will Be Starting For Injured Patrick Beverley 'For The Long Haul'

After a month of waiting for Patrick Beverley's return, the Clippers will be missing him for another month. It's not all bad news though, as Reggie Jackson will be starting in his place.

Jackson has been absolutely terrific for the LA Clippers when starting in Beverley's place, and arguably the best veteran minimum player in the NBA. This is what Jackson averages when starting for the Clippers: 11.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds on 45/40/83 shooting. Offensively, he's actually performing better than Beverley. Despite that, Beverley's intangibles and defense are what make him special as a player. He has a vocal presence that galvanizes the entire team.

Reggie Jackson has been a saving grace for the LA Clippers this season, and the win against the Houston Rockets was the perfect example of why - he had 26 points on 10/14 shooting.

If the Clippers are lucky, they'll receive Patrick Beverley back just in time for the playoffs. It'll be a tough re-integration though, as Beverley is on pace to miss over half of the season. At that point, Reggie Jackson will have more time with the starting lineup than Beverley did.

The Clippers are currently 3rd seed, where they're 1.5 games away from the 2nd seed, and 1 game away from the 4th seed. Every single game matters in this loaded western conference and the team has won 10 out of the last 12 games. Next up is the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Related Stories

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley Calls the LA Clippers 'Pretenders'

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers Sign G League Standout Malik Fitts to 10-Day Contract