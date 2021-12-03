Report: Brooklyn Nets Still Open To Trading Kyrie Irving

With the New York City vaccine mandate having no end in sight, the hope that Kyrie Irving could become available for the Brooklyn Nets at some point this season is diminishing. Unless Irving's vaccination status changes, he likely will not suit up for the Nets this season.

The possibility of Kyrie returning, considering how dominant the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were last season, has seemingly been what has kept the Nets from pulling the trigger on any potential Irving deals. If Kyrie were to return at all, especially before the playoffs, his value is likely higher than an entire season of whatever the Nets have been offered in return for Kyrie up until this point. This is likely the logic that the Nets have adhered to, and why Kyrie has remained on the roster.

While this logic is sound, and the Brooklyn Nets remain the Eastern Conference's top-seed, they will soon have to decide if some return for Kyrie is better than nothing at all. According to Ian Begley of SNY, as of the end of November, the Nets were still fielding trade calls for Kyrie Irving. This is something the team has done for a while, but they have reportedly never initiated any of these calls.

This is not a huge development, but one that indicates the team is aware of the increasing possibility that Irving will not play a single game for the Nets this season, and are at least willing to consider trading him for someone who can.

