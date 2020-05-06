The Clippers, Lakers, Kings, and Warriors are all hoping to have their practice facilities open up this month.

On May 8, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities. The only caveat is that their local government must allow it. Right now, that doesn't include Los Angeles, as they're set to lift their stay-at-home order on May 15.

According to both ESPN, and The Athletic, the California NBA teams are lobbying with government officials to have their practice facilities open early with the rest of the NBA.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

"The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor’s office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources close to the matter told ESPN."

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

"Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities."

Throughout the past couple of weeks, NBA officials have grown seemingly optimistic that the NBA season will return. Granted, the fans will not be returning this season, but there is a legitimate possibility that a new champion will be crowned. The first step towards actually realizing that possibility is successfully opening up practice facilities for the teams.

Once the facilities are open, the onus will be on the players to remain healthy. What happens if a player becomes infected with COVID-19 once the facilities are open? If that becomes an increasing issue, then fans may as well consider the season done. Regardless of the worry, players need to be given that chance to prove that they can resume the season without health concerns.