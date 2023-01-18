Report: Clippers Exploring John Wall Trades

With a team option for next season, John Wall's contract is essentially expiring money. The veteran point guard has struggled in his first season with the LA Clippers, and the team is reportedly shopping him ahead of this February's trade deadline. In a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, it was noted that the Clippers are searching for front-court depth, and Wall is a piece they could move in potential deals.

"The Clippers are searching for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guard John Wall in potential deals, league sources say. Behind Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have relied heavily on two-way big man Moses Brown but have also looked into a more accomplished center," Charania wrote.

With Wall being an expiring deal, he should not be too difficult to move if the Clippers choose to go in that direction. He has unfortunately not played to the level that the Clippers hoped he would play at this season, and it has resulted in some very unsuccessful lineups with him at the point. With Terance Mann taking over the starting role, the Clippers have shown a willingness to go away from Reggie Jackson, and may pivot from Wall as well.

Whether it is a big trade or something on the margins, the Clippers are active every year at the trade deadline. As of right now, Shams Charania believes Wall could be on the move.

