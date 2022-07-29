Skip to main content
Report: Clippers in Talks With Chinese Star Zhou Qi

Report: Clippers in Talks With Chinese Star Zhou Qi

The Clippers may be in talks with the Chinese big man.

According to a report from Matt Eaton of the South China Morning Post, the LA Clippers have been in talks with Chinese big man Zhou Qi.

Qi previously played for the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season, but only played one game throughout the season. In the season prior, he averaged 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 6.9 minutes, in 18 games. 

He hasn't had too much of a chance to shine in an NBA environment, but he's done a fantastic job in Australia’s National Basketball League and in the 2022 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the tournament, Qi averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks a game. It's hard to tell what that would translate in the modern NBA environment. For the Clippers, they're still desperately in need of a legitimate second-string center after Isaiah Hartenstein received a payday from the New York Knicks. If Qi was a low-risk third-string center, it would be a much safer move for the LA Clippers. However, a backup center would receive legitimate playing time, especially if Ivica Zubac got injured, and that's something a gamble like Qi may not work out for.

Training camp is a little under two months away, but the LA Clippers have not finalized their roster. There is one two-way spot and one roster spot left to be filled, with a hole at the backup five position.

NBA Star Reveals Kanye West's Influence on Basketball

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season.

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Update on Paul George's Drew League Appearance

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
paul-george-sparks-buzz-latest-practice-video
News

Paul George Announces Return to Drew League

By Joey LinnJul 27, 2022 11:08 PM EDT
USATSI_17190901_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Waive Jay Scrubb

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 27, 2022 8:45 PM EDT
74CLQHXACFEU3BE3XUIS7MFETM
News

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Norman Powell Shares Workout in Clippers Gear

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:42 PM EDT
john-wall
News

Reggie Jackson Addresses John Wall's Contract Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
hi-res-f7724720faefec370c69cde4829c83b5_crop_north
News

Steve Ballmer Shuts Down Clippers-Lakers 'Little Brother' Narrative

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17998502_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Reveals Thoughts about John Wall Joining Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 25, 2022 5:19 PM EDT