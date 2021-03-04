Report: Clippers interested in Cedi Osman

According to a report from Sam Amico from FortyEightMinutes, the Clippers may have some interest in Cedi Osman.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a hot topic of interest when it comes to trade rumors. Ever since the James Harden trade, there has been speculation of the team trading Javale McGee or Andre Drummond. At this point, Drummond is all but certain to be traded.

The new name on this list is Cedi Osman. Osman is a 6'7 Small Forward that is currently averaging 10.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 RPG on 37/33/80. He primarily plays off the bench for the Cavaliers, only starting 15 out of 35 games. He's dropped off a bit this year compared to last year, but that's mainly because of the minutes reduction.

Logistically, it's hard to see why the Clippers would be interested in Cedi Osman. The team has no need for a small forward, and especially one that is struggling from the field. Right now the team is stacked at forwards, and the main concern would be a ball-handling guard or a more athletic big man.

Here are the forwards the Clippers already have: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, and occasionally Luke Kennard. Batum was doing so well as a starting forward that it actually moved Marcus Morris to the bench. With that knowledge in hand, there should be no reason why the team adds Cedi Osman.

It'll be interesting to see what moves the Clippers make at the deadline, if any. A name that seems more feasible in being brought up is George Hill or Eric Bledsoe.