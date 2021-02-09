NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: Clippers make Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams available

The Clippers are reportedly open to trading Lou Williams or Patrick Beverley
According to a report from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Clippers are open to trading both Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley.

This isn't the first time Lou Williams' name has been mentioned in trade talks. Williams is in the final year of his contract, where he is currently making $8,000,000. He has a very expendable contract, but Williams has said numerous times that he wants to retire with the Clippers. He took a pay cut so that he could remain with the team. Beverley has one more year left on his contract, where he's expected to earn $14,320,967 in the 2021-22 season. 

Both players are very central to the Clippers' culture. Beverley is the vocal leader of the team who helps motivate players when he's on or off the court. Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann have both mentioned that Beverley sends them routine motivational text messages. Lou Williams is a different type of leader, where he was known as the player who takes his teammates out to dinner. Williams wouldn't speak much out loud, but he always tries to improve team chemistry.

It's fair to assume Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams aren't untouchable, but trading them would be surprising. Despite how pivotal Beverley is to the Clippers' success, he just hasn't been that available. He's already missed 8 out of 25 games this season and missed the entire first round of the playoffs last season. Williams has been far more available, but it feels like the Clippers are grooming Luke Kennard into replacing his position down the line.

The Clippers are struggling a bit right now, losing 3 out of the last 4 games, but that can mainly be attributed to a lack of health. Prior to Paul George's injury, the team had the best record in the NBA.

How would you feel if the Clippers traded the two players?

