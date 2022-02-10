Skip to main content
Report: Clippers, Mavericks, Bucks, Bulls Possible Destinations for Goran Dragic

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly dealt Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick via Pistons. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal, and also reported that the Spurs are expected to work towards a buyout with Dragic, with the expected suitors being the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls.

The Clippers had been a rumored trade destination for Dragic over the last several weeks; however, it never made much sense simply due to the required salary that would need to be sent out. The Clippers ultimately used those assets in more beneficial ways, one being the trade for Norman Powell. If Dragic were to select the Clippers as a free agent destination, the team could then utilize his services without sending out anyone on their roster.

While certainly the ideal scenario, it may not be likely. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Dallas Mavericks are the expected favorites to sign Dragic once he agrees to a buyout with the Spurs. If this is indeed the case, then the Clippers would have to look elsewhere for a point guard. The team is seemingly content without a true backup point guard; however, they may still pursue depth in that area ahead of Thursday's 12:00 PST trade deadline.

