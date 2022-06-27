Report: Clippers Not Interested in Kyrie Irving Trade

Despite being mentioned in nearly every report related to Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers reportedly have no interest in trading for the star point guard. In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was made clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are currently the only team with legitimate interest in a trade for Kyrie; however, their lack of assets make the situation complicated.

This is not major news, considering it was already suspected that Kyrie's list of preferred teams was more of a leverage play than it was a combination of teams with actual interest; however, it is somewhat of a development to receive confirmation that only one team is willing to make a deal. With the Lakers currently in what many deem to be an irreparable situation with Russell Westbrook's contract, the opportunity to acquire a talent like Kyrie is one that outweighs any potential off-court concerns. That organization is not in a position to be picky, which is why their interest in Kyrie should come as no surprise.

As for the Clippers, their lack of interest in Kyrie should also not be shocking. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was recently asked about what he values in a player, and said, "Basketball character is, can you be counted on every single day to do what you do at the highest level, and are you — how committed are you to those habits." Such comments theoretically eliminate Kyrie Irving as a fit for the Clippers, but things are always subject to change as situations progress. For now, the Clippers seem to be out on Kyrie.

