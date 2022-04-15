Long before Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, there was reportedly a chance he was open to joining the Clippers. According to Colin Cowherd, the Clippers rejected the idea.

“I had a good source inside the Clippers that told me when A.D. was on the market, they didn’t think he was (a) a leader or (b) tough,” Cowherd said. “They thought he was gifted. And they didn’t think he would play through injuries. They didn’t think he worked out enough... The idea was everybody loved A.D., and the Clippers have a very deep roster, very shrewd front office. They didn’t love him. And their takeaway was he has to be led. He can’t lead."

If history were to rewind, it would be interesting to see if the Clippers would still reject the trade. Even though Anthony Davis has been hurt the last few series, he still won the Los Angeles Lakers a championship. Davis has actually played more games for the Lakers (138) than Paul George has played for the Clippers (133). It's hard to believe the Clippers wouldn't want to trade for Davis not only from the standpoint of preventing the Lakers from winning a championship but also because it would fill having a dynamic two-way big.

It's easy to get lost in the past, but right now, the Clippers have more important issues - a play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related Articles

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win