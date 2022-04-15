Skip to main content
Report: Clippers Rejected Anthony Davis Trade Before Joining Lakers

Report: Clippers Rejected Anthony Davis Trade Before Joining Lakers

The Clippers reportedly rejected an Anthony Davis trade before he joined the Lakers.

The Clippers reportedly rejected an Anthony Davis trade before he joined the Lakers.

Long before Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, there was reportedly a chance he was open to joining the Clippers. According to Colin Cowherd, the Clippers rejected the idea.

“I had a good source inside the Clippers that told me when A.D. was on the market, they didn’t think he was (a) a leader or (b) tough,” Cowherd said. “They thought he was gifted. And they didn’t think he would play through injuries. They didn’t think he worked out enough... The idea was everybody loved A.D., and the Clippers have a very deep roster, very shrewd front office. They didn’t love him. And their takeaway was he has to be led. He can’t lead."

If history were to rewind, it would be interesting to see if the Clippers would still reject the trade. Even though Anthony Davis has been hurt the last few series, he still won the Los Angeles Lakers a championship. Davis has actually played more games for the Lakers (138) than Paul George has played for the Clippers (133). It's hard to believe the Clippers wouldn't want to trade for Davis not only from the standpoint of preventing the Lakers from winning a championship but also because it would fill having a dynamic two-way big.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's easy to get lost in the past, but right now, the Clippers have more important issues - a play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win

1389405218.0
News

Injury Report For Clippers vs. Pelicans Play-In Game

By Joey Linn11 hours ago
LDN-L-JAMSPORTSMUSICCANCELLED-1026-01-1
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn13 hours ago
GTY-1239948574-e1649849195656
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Fined For Postgame Comments

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
USATSI_18081199_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Explains Celebration Against Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18081330_168390270_lowres
News

Anthony Edwards Says Clippers Were Scared to Guard Him

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 13, 2022
patrick-beverley-celebrating
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022
IMG_2121
News

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022
Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022