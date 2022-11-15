Skip to main content
Report: Goal is For Kawhi Leonard to Return Soon

Kawhi Leonard will hopefully be returning soon.

Kawhi Leonard still has no return date, but it looks like his return is coming sooner and sooner. 

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kawhi Leonard has a goal of returning soon.

"Ty Lue said that Kawhi Leonard should be back very soon," Charania said. "He did 5-on-5 the other day and he's supposed to do a few more 5-on-5s. The goal is that he's going to be back soon."

The other sign of good news for Clipper fans is that Kawhi Leonard traveled with the team to Houston. This isn't because he's going to play, but because he wanted to join the team. What this news does indicate though is that Leonard is healthy enough to travel with the team and his setbacks from knee stiffness are becoming less and less burdening.

The big question for Kawhi Leonard after he returns is if his knee stiffness is going to be a recurring issue. Kawhi returning is something that's obviously going to happen barring any major setbacks, but how much more time is he going to miss after returning? Hopefully, the Clippers can figure this situation out sooner than later. The team has had an incredibly easy start to the NBA season and many expected more out of them, considering that they're an overwhelming championship favorite this season.

