Report: James Harden Expected to Play Tuesday vs. LA Clippers

LA will have to deal with the Nets at full strength.
The LA Clippers will be facing the entirety of the Brooklyn Nets’ big 3 on Tuesday, as the New York Times’ Marc Stein reports that James Harden will return to the lineup after missing their previous game with a thigh contusion.

While this is exciting news for NBA fans, it will no doubt make it more difficult on the Clippers, who were already going to have to game-plan for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While Harden has been deferring to Irving when both of them have been in the lineup (perhaps he doesn’t want to step on anyone’s toes as the new guy), he’s always a threat to go off for 50+ on a given night. George and Leonard will likely guard Harden and Durant (it’s up to Head Coach Tyronn Lue to decide who guards whom) but that still leaves Irving with a favorable matchup against temporary starter Reggie Jackson. 

All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley will remain out with right knee soreness, which is a shame, as he would’ve at least given Irving some problems.

Nicolas Batum is questionable to return from his left groin injury for Tuesday's matchup. The Clippers will need him, as they'll have their hands full trying to contain the high-powered Nets offense. 

