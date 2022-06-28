Report: John Wall Expected to Sign With Clippers

After completing his buyout with the Houston Rockets, five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is expected to sign with the LA Clippers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of Wall's likely decision, although he did mention other teams will make an attempt to sign the veteran guard.

John Wall has not played since the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 20.6 PPG in 40 games for the Houston Rockets. While his efficiency struggled, his playmaking remained elite, and his scoring ability showed flashes of what fans had become used to. While it is not logical to expect Washington Wizards John Wall to show up in LA, the Clippers will not be asking him to.

What has made the Clippers so successful with impact veterans like Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum, is allowing players to utilize their strengths. For a player like John Wall, who still passes and makes plays at an elite level, the Clippers will be asking him to facilitate a unit that will primarily surround him with at least three shooters at all times. This will give him a chance to utilize his best attribute, which is his playmaking. Always a willing driver, Wall should have an opportunity to operate with ideal spacing, as the Clippers possess some of the league's best shooting depth.

If the deal indeed gets done, it was a no-brainer for a Clippers team that possessed minimal ways to upgrade their already stacked roster.

