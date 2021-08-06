Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Justise Winslow has signed with the LA Clippers.
Author:
Publish date:

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Justise Winslow has signed with the LA Clippers.

Shortly after it was announced that both Reggie Jackson and Kawhi Leonard will be returning to the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 6-year veteran Justise Winslow would be signing with the LA Clippers.

Winslow has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NBA career, but has shown flashes of elite defense when on the floor. In the 2019-20 season, Justise Winslow held his opponents to 38.7% from the field. That was 6th best in the entire NBA amongst all players who defended at least 100 shots.

With Kawhi Leonard likely to miss the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season, Winslow will have an opportunity to serve as a wing defender off Ty Lue's bench. While his offensive game has struggled over the years, Winslow showed signs of scoring, shooting, and playmaking ability in his last two healthy seasons.

In the 2018-19 season, the last time Winslow played at least 60 games, he averaged 12.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 37.5% from deep. The year prior, in which Winslow played 68 games, he shot 38% from deep.

While he has battled injuries over the last two seasons, causing his offensive numbers to plummet, the Clippers will be talking a chance on Winslow in hopes he can revive his career in a similar way that Nicolas Batum did. For a team that was shallow on wing depth, Winslow was one of the best remaining options to fill out the roster.

Related Articles

Free Agent Reggie Jackson Still Practicing with LA Clippers

Report: Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with LA Clippers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts

https---bealestreetbears.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1302507433
News

Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

90
News

Paul George Reacts to Reggie Jackson Re-Signing With Clippers

USATSI_15752048_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers

USATSI_16304362
News

Report: Reggie Jackson Re-Signs with LA Clippers

USATSI_16277079_168384702_lowres1
News

Free Agent Reggie Jackson Still Practicing with LA Clippers

lou-williams-dribbles-1568x882
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lou Williams Signing With Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_16515349_168384702_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Gives High Praise for Nicolas Batum

https---clipperholics.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1157423401
News

Clippers Confirm Four Players on Summer League Roster