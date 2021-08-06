Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

Shortly after it was announced that both Reggie Jackson and Kawhi Leonard will be returning to the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 6-year veteran Justise Winslow would be signing with the LA Clippers.

Winslow has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NBA career, but has shown flashes of elite defense when on the floor. In the 2019-20 season, Justise Winslow held his opponents to 38.7% from the field. That was 6th best in the entire NBA amongst all players who defended at least 100 shots.

With Kawhi Leonard likely to miss the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season, Winslow will have an opportunity to serve as a wing defender off Ty Lue's bench. While his offensive game has struggled over the years, Winslow showed signs of scoring, shooting, and playmaking ability in his last two healthy seasons.

In the 2018-19 season, the last time Winslow played at least 60 games, he averaged 12.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 37.5% from deep. The year prior, in which Winslow played 68 games, he shot 38% from deep.

While he has battled injuries over the last two seasons, causing his offensive numbers to plummet, the Clippers will be talking a chance on Winslow in hopes he can revive his career in a similar way that Nicolas Batum did. For a team that was shallow on wing depth, Winslow was one of the best remaining options to fill out the roster.

Related Articles

Free Agent Reggie Jackson Still Practicing with LA Clippers

Report: Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with LA Clippers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts