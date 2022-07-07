Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Organizing Clippers Workouts

While it's been over a year since the LA Clippers' two stars played in a game together, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still actively engaged in offseason training sessions. In a recent report from ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, it was revealed that the two star forwards have been leading offseason workouts with their teammates, both in Los Angeles and San Diego.

"Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, from what I've been told, have been organizing workouts with the team," Youngmisuk said on ESPN. "Getting as many as 8-12 guys in the gym, not only in Los Angeles, but they did have almost like a field trip in San Diego to visit Kawhi a few weeks ago, workout there with him. They're going through drills, and then the vets usually get together again in Las Vegas for a few days during Summer League so they can watch the young guys play while working out there."

Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr. told the media at Tuesday's practice that the team did indeed take a trip down to San Diego, where they trained and spent time on the beach. While neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are particularly active on social media, with Kawhi being totally unplugged, fans rarely get much insight into their offseason activities. This recent report provides a little update on what the two stars have been up to.

