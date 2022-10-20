Skip to main content
Report: Kawhi Leonard Potentially Coming off Bench Against Lakers

Kawhi Leonard may be starting the season off the bench

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Kawhi Leonard may be starting the season by coming off the bench to manage his minutes.

The report is a very interesting one for multiple reasons. One, Kawhi Leonard started games during the preseason and said he was feeling great. Two, the LA Clippers are generally very tight-lipped about their starting lineup situations. The team does not like revealing starting lineups earlier than needed because they want to keep their competitive advantage.

Haynes in particular has received much of his information from the Kawhi Leonard camp throughout the years, but it would be strange for Kawhi's camp to ruin their own competitive advantage.

Haynes also reported that Reggie Jackson would be starting for the LA Clippers on opening night roughly about a week before their opening night. AllClippers spoke to some sources on the Clippers, and none of them knew that Reggie starting was the definite plan five days before opening night. They anticipated it because Jackson had been playing with the starting unit during scrimmages, but nothing was officially announced.

If Kawhi Leonard does come off of the bench against the Lakers, it would be an incredibly stacked bench lineup for the Clippers. However, it would just make more sense to have him start in limited minutes than it would to have him come off the bench.

