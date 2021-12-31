Report: Klay Thompson Scrimmages With Steph Curry and Warriors Starters

For the first time since his injury in the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors starters. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news on Thursday evening, stating that the NBA's postponement of Thursday's game between the Warriors and Nuggets paved the way for this extra practice time.

Letourneau also reported that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that Klay will be in the starting lineup immediately upon his return. While it is reasonable to expect the Warriors to ease Klay back into game action, his mere presence on the court should make life much easier for Steph Curry and the rest of the team.

Without Klay Thompson, the Warriors have remained dominant this season. Adding him back into the fold will give the team another weapon, even if it's just his three-point shooting ability that they rely on. Another sniper alongside Steph Curry will limit what defenses are able to do, as teams have been especially intent on trapping Curry these last two seasons.

While there is no official return date for Klay Thompson, he is expected to come back not long after the new year begins. With guard depth in Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II, the Warriors have the luxury of easing Klay back into game action. Unlike last season, Golden State has several competent rotation players that they can utilize alongside Steph Curry. Adding Klay Thompson to this group will make the league's best team just that much better.

