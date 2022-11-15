Report: LA Clippers Discussed Myles Turner Trade

The LA Clippers have been in desperate need of a backup center after Isaiah Hartenstein's departure, and it seems like they may have found the one they're interested in.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the LA Clippers are interested in a trade for Myles Turner. Both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have now been linked to Turner.

The Clippers would be unlikely to give up Ivica Zubac in a trade, especially given both how well he's performing and how available he's been as a player. According to Pincus, LA would be shopping some of their excess wing depth. Turner has a contract that's worth up to $20 million, and the Clippers would have to trade one of the following players to make it work: Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, or Robert Covington. Both Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum can't be traded until January 15.

In all likelihood, it seems like Robert Covington would be the most likely candidate to get traded because all other players have been far too crucial for the team. It's hard to analyze if the Clippers would pull the trigger on this deal because they definitely need a backup center, but their depth is also what makes them dangerous. The team seems to have too much depth though, finding an inability to play all of their players like Robert Covington, Terance Mann, and Amir Coffey.

The Clippers have certainly started the season by underperforming, but they've since won six out of the last eight games.

