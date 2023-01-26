Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet

It's no secret at this point that the LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position. At first, analysts suggested that the Clippers trade for Fred VanVleet, now, it looks like they may actually be interested.

According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers are interested in trading with the Toronto Raptors for Fred VanVleet. Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and Orlando Magic are all reportedly interested as well. Simply put, Fred VanVleet would be a very popular player if the Raptors would be open to trading him.

Other than what the Clippers could potentially offer for Fred VanVleet, the biggest question is if the Raptors are actually willing to blow it up. Toronto has tremendously underperformed, but it's very tough to decide if they should trade core players like Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam. VanVleet is only 28 years old, and in the final year of his contract - he has a $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Clippers are in a very tricky situation when it comes to trading away assets. Their team is still clearly a threat when they're healthy, but they also are severely underperforming this season. If they were to make trades it would have to be at the point guard position and backup center position.

