Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade With Jazz for Mike Conley

The LA Clippers haven't been what many expected them to be this season. Other than health and roster lineups, one of the biggest disappointments the team has had is from the point guard position. As a result, one would expect them to upgrade that position at the trade deadline.

According to a report from Marc Stein, the LA Clippers may be interested in acquiring Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz.

It's an interesting report, because it's not necessarily new. The Clippers were very interested in Mike Conley during the off-season and sources told AllClippers that they actually even had a package ready for Conley during that time. However, John Wall was bought out of his contract from the Houston Rockets, so the Clippers then acquired Wall.

Unfortunately, both John Wall and Reggie Jackson just haven't quite played up to their standards this season. Wall is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists, but on 40/30/68 shooting splits. He hasn't played great defense nor rebounded the ball well for small ball lineups, so it's a bit unacceptable to be shooting that poorly. Reggie Jackson has also seen a significant decrease, averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists on 41/33/91 shooting. The Clippers need him to be the 2021 version of himself that was capable of averaging 10.7 points on 45/43/82 shooting.

Whether or not the Clippers actually trade for Mike Conley remains to be seen. He's also been putting up poor numbers this season, averaging 10.2 points on 38/35/82 shooting. Conley would not be an upgrade for the Clippers, who clearly don't need another undersized and aging point guard.

