Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trading for Jakob Poeltl

There have been numerous reports of the LA Clippers reportedly being in the market for a backup center. One report mentioned that they were interested in Myles Turner, but it seems that a new report has surfaced.

According to Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report, the LA Clippers are reportedly interested in Jakob Poeltl. Here is the exact transcription without any edits, so nothing can be taken out of context.

"The San Antonio Spurs (9-18) round out the list of bottom-performers/top-lottery contenders. Does center Jakob Poeltl fit into their long-term plans? He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer and could be the best available center at the deadline. Teams like the Clippers, Warriors and Lakers may have an interest. Additionally, sources indicate the Spurs have made veterans Josh Richarson and Doug McDermott available."

The Golden State Warriors also reportedly had some interest in Poeltl, so there is some competition in obtaining him. At this point, there's been a ton of smoke in the Clippers wanting a backup big, but not too much about Poeltl himself. Jakob Poeltl is currently making roughly $9.3 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent after that. He's actually a fantastic option for a backup big, averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 assists this season on 64% shooting.

The biggest question for the Clippers is a combination of "who are they going to give up", and "can you truly judge this team after 30 games?" The biggest crutch of the Clippers has been their offense. Despite having a 17-13 record, the team still has one of the worst offenses in the league, still in the 30th at PPG. Who would the Clippers trade for Poeltl and will he help boost the Clippers' offense? Following LA's situation for a backup center will definitely be an interesting one to follow.

