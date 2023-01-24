Report: LA Clippers Not Trading Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers have recently always made a move at the trade deadline. Whether it's trading Blake Griffin, Tobias Harris, or acquiring Marcus Morris, or Norman Powell, this team always does something.

It's unknown what exactly the LA Clippers will do this deadline, but what they won't do seems to be reportedly certain - trading Kawhi Leonard.

According to a report from The Athletic's Law Murray, the Clippers are not considering trading Kawhi Leonard. Even though Leonard has a trade kicker, the team is not considering trading him at all.

Typically, the Clippers have had the luxury of waiting during the trade deadline and sneakily finding a move that benefits them the most - that isn't the case this year. This team has been tremendously struggling this season and the roster has clear glaring holes that need to be improved upon. LA desperately needs both a backup center and a point guard that's capable of stabilizing an offense. The Clippers are 28th in points per game and 25th in offensive rating - their offense has been an absolute disaster and struggle.

With the way their six-game losing streak was trending, the Clippers were definitely starting to get in "blow it up" territory. However, regardless of what fans may think, this team is not trading Kawhi Leonard.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton