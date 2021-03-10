NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Report: LA Clippers Unlikely to Make Major Moves at Trade Deadline

Report: LA Clippers Unlikely to Make Major Moves at Trade Deadline

The Athletic reports that the Clippers' front office is content with their current roster.
Author:
Publish date:

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Sam Amick of the Athletic recently reported that the LA Clippers are unlikely to make any major moves before the trade deadline, according to his sources.

Amick also reported that, while LA has shown interest in Raptors Point Guard Kyle Lowry, his $33 million salary figure and the Clippers’ hard cap restrictions have dissuaded their front office from pursuing a deal.

While Lowry would’ve been an excellent fit, a move to get him would’ve completely depleted the Clippers’ depth. LA also does not have any first-round picks to offer Toronto, making their assets far less desirable than, say, the 76ers or Heat, who have also expressed interest in Lowry.

If the Clippers do make a deal, Amick says it will only be one that “could help them on the margins.” This could mean second-round picks or deep rotation players for role players who could crack their top-eight come playoff time. However, even these types of deals are difficult because the Clippers cannot exceed the salary cap for any reason due to the hard cap rule, which was triggered when LA used the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Serge Ibaka.

LA seems content with their current identity, according to Amick. He says their chemistry is at an “all-time high” according to his sources, and that Head Coach Tyronn Lue deserves credit for this improvement over last season.

This is easy to say during the regular season, but things can fall apart in a hurry come playoff time. Let’s hope this peak chemistry is legitimate, because it appears as though, for better or worse, this current Clippers rotation is the one we’ll see in the postseason. 

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Not Expected to Trade Sixth Man Lou Williams

Should the LA Clippers Get Involved in the Houston Rockets' Reported Fire Sale?

Report: Clippers Have Expressed Interest in Kyle Lowry

USATSI_14885522
News

Report: LA Clippers Unlikely to Make Major Moves at Trade Deadline

Dec 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (right) in the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Not Expected to Trade Sixth Man Lou Williams

USATSI_15690139_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George grateful for All-Star game: 'I don't know how many I have'

Mar 5, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should the LA Clippers Get Involved in the Houston Rockets' Reported Fire Sale?

USATSI_13781846
News

Report: Clippers Have Expressed Interest in Kyle Lowry

Nov 29, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) backs in against LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: 'No rumblings' of LA Clippers Exploring Trade for Spurs' DeMar DeRozan

USATSI_15431371
News

Damian Squashes Beef with Paul George: 'Life is Short.'

USATSI_10438775_168384702_lowres
News

Blake Griffin calls Clipper fans 'some of the most loyal fans'