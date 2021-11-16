Report: Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Time as Mavs Face Suns and Clippers Next

The Dallas Mavericks have a crucial stretch of games coming up, and they could be without their superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavs are currently sitting at 9-4, which is good for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have a brutal stretch of games coming up, with their next four games consisting of two against the Phoenix Suns and two against the LA Clippers.

ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that Luka's ankle injury is not too serious, but he is expected to miss some time. While that is relatively positive news for Dallas, not having Luka for this upcoming stretch of games could be an early-season blow to their Western Conference seeding position.

The Mavericks are currently one game behind Phoenix, and one game ahead of the Clippers. With the NBA seeking to limit travel by creating these mini-series between teams, season series can often be decided in a span of a few days. For the Clippers and the Suns, this is an opportunity to get a leg up on Dallas, who projects to be competing with them for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

While Doncic has struggled this season relative to his standards, he always seems to play well against the Clippers. There is no timetable for his return, meaning he has yet to be ruled out of these matchups, but it seems like a strong possibility that he will not be ready.

