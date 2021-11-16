Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Time as Mavs Face Suns and Clippers Next
    Publish date:

    Report: Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Time as Mavs Face Suns and Clippers Next

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to miss some time
    Author:

    Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to miss some time

    The Dallas Mavericks have a crucial stretch of games coming up, and they could be without their superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavs are currently sitting at 9-4, which is good for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have a brutal stretch of games coming up, with their next four games consisting of two against the Phoenix Suns and two against the LA Clippers.

    ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that Luka's ankle injury is not too serious, but he is expected to miss some time. While that is relatively positive news for Dallas, not having Luka for this upcoming stretch of games could be an early-season blow to their Western Conference seeding position.

    The Mavericks are currently one game behind Phoenix, and one game ahead of the Clippers. With the NBA seeking to limit travel by creating these mini-series between teams, season series can often be decided in a span of a few days. For the Clippers and the Suns, this is an opportunity to get a leg up on Dallas, who projects to be competing with them for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

    Read More

    While Doncic has struggled this season relative to his standards, he always seems to play well against the Clippers. There is no timetable for his return, meaning he has yet to be ruled out of these matchups, but it seems like a strong possibility that he will not be ready.

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    fullsizeoutput_9d7c
    News

    Report: Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Time as Mavs Face Suns and Clippers Next

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17168443_168390270_lowres
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Reveals How Close he was to Signing With Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers

    2 hours ago
    1231935524.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17168561_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Update: Terance Mann QUESTIONABLE Against Spurs

    19 hours ago
    695362782.0
    News

    Steve Kerr: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Have Been the 'Two Best Players in the League'

    20 hours ago
    NBA+2K20+Welcome+to+the+Next+Hb8kL0K7hecx
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Towns Calls Paul George a 'Brother'

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17168554_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals How Lonzo Ball Makes Life Easier for Chicago Bulls

    Nov 15, 2021
    AP21319194464824
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Reveals Special Meaning Behind His Performance in Los Angeles Against the Clippers

    Nov 15, 2021