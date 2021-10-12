    • October 12, 2021
    Report: Terance Mann Agrees to Contract Extension With LA Clippers

    Report: Terance Mann Agrees to Contract Extension With LA Clippers

    The LA Clippers have signed Terance Mann to a contract extension
    On Tuesday morning, it was announced by ESPN's Marc Spears that the LA Clippers had agreed to a 2-year / $22M contract extension with Terance Mann. The 48th overall pick on the 2019 draft has continued to impress since entering the league, and is the first player since Blake Griffin to get drafted by the Clippers and ultimately sign an extension with them.

    After proving his ability to thrive when called upon last year, Mann is expected to have a bigger role this season with Kawhi Leonard out. After Kawhi Leonard's injury in the playoffs, Terance Mann averaged 12.8 PPG on 56% from the field and 45% from deep. These numbers were consistent with what he did all season when given bigger opportunities, because in the 15 games that Mann played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.8 APG, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 45.9% from deep.

    When speaking on Mann's recent extension, LA Clippers executive Lawrence Frank said that "In only two seasons, we’ve watched him grow from a second-round pick to a key contributor on a playoff team. We want him to be a big part of our future, and we’re glad he wants the same." If the Clippers even get similar production to what Mann gave them in his extended minutes last season, the extension will have been a success; however, it is reasonable to assume that Mann is only going to get better.

    When asked during the pre-season about his confidence level after the performance he had in the playoffs, Mann made it clear that he does have increased confidence, but he added that, "I'm still looking to prove people wrong." Mann also added after the Clippers final pre-season game, that if the team needs him to take on a bigger scoring responsibility with Kawhi Leonard out, then that is what he is going to do.

