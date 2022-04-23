R.L. Stine Receives Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps Shoes

In what may be the most unexpected collaboration of the season, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine received a special pair of Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps shoes.

For those who may not know, R.L. Stine is the creator of the famous Goosebumps horror novel series. It was one of the most popular novel series of the 90s, a children's horror series, that spanned from July 1992 to December 1997. It also received a TV series that spanned from 1995-1998 and two movies that were released in 2015 and 2018. Any child born in the 90s likely has an idea of what Goosebumps is.

The Kawhi II Goosebumps shoes were released in North America on April 20, being sold exclusively at New Balance's website and at Footlocker.

If there's one player the NBA world will have its eyes on this off-season, it'll be Kawhi Leonard. Leonard didn't play a single game this past NBA season for the Clippers, but his entire year was a very interesting one. The season started with those around Leonard's camp stating that he was ahead of schedule, with a return this season looking optimistic. As the months progressed, the optimism started turning into pessimism. Even though those within the Clippers stopped believing that Leonard would return, he was never officially shut down at any point throughout the season. Which creates the question that if the Clippers went far enough, would Leonard have made a return?

