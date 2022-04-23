Skip to main content
R.L. Stine Receives Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps Shoes

R.L. Stine Receives Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps Shoes

The collaboration no one expected.

The collaboration no one expected.

In what may be the most unexpected collaboration of the season, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine received a special pair of Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps shoes.

For those who may not know, R.L. Stine is the creator of the famous Goosebumps horror novel series. It was one of the most popular novel series of the 90s, a children's horror series, that spanned from July 1992 to December 1997. It also received a TV series that spanned from 1995-1998 and two movies that were released in 2015 and 2018. Any child born in the 90s likely has an idea of what Goosebumps is.

The Kawhi II Goosebumps shoes were released in North America on April 20, being sold exclusively at New Balance's website and at Footlocker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If there's one player the NBA world will have its eyes on this off-season, it'll be Kawhi Leonard. Leonard didn't play a single game this past NBA season for the Clippers, but his entire year was a very interesting one. The season started with those around Leonard's camp stating that he was ahead of schedule, with a return this season looking optimistic. As the months progressed, the optimism started turning into pessimism. Even though those within the Clippers stopped believing that Leonard would return, he was never officially shut down at any point throughout the season. Which creates the question that if the Clippers went far enough, would Leonard have made a return?

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

Jack-Harlow-NBA-All-Stars-game
News

Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
0f492168-untitled-design-1
News

LeBron James Reacts to Former Clipper Patrick Beverley's Big Game

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b4c5
News

Steph Curry Joins Paul George on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17256752_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Have Interest in John Wall if Bought Out

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17822127_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Contributions During Injury Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 20, 2022
GettyImages-1239037138-1568x897
News

Injury Update: Clippers 'Encouraged' With Kawhi Leonard's Progress

By Joey LinnApr 20, 2022
LDN-L-CLIPPERS-0131-KB64-1
News

Jerry West Unhappy With Portrayal in 'Winning Time' Series

By Joey LinnApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17864223_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma Believes Healthy Clippers Can Compete With Anyone

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 19, 2022